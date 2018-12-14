Don't Forget About That Massive Defensive Effort

A fired-up Melvin Ingram also agreed.

"It's a mindset!" he said. "We don't give up! We're going to always keep working. It ain't over until the clock says zero. Zero! That's what our mentality is."

That was the case once again when the defense took the field with 3:43 left in the game and the Chiefs leading by seven.

The Bolts absolutely had to get a stop, and they set the tone immediately when Darius Philon sliced into the backfield to drop Damien Williams for a three-yard loss. After Los Angeles took a timeout, Patrick Mahomes fired short to Tyreek Hill, who was immediately dropped by Adrian Phillips and Desmond King for a gain of only five.

Then, following another Chargers timeout, the defense came through in a major way on what proved to be their final snap of the game.

Mahomes dropped back but was quickly engulfed in the pocket. He tried to escape but was swallowed up by Melvin Ingram and Isaac Rochell.

"We knew what we had to do," explained Joey Bosa. "We let up too many opportunities with the drives before with the too many third downs we had. We knew as a D-line we had to rush and keep him in the pocket, because our ends were winning all day on the outside and he would just step up in the B (gap) and get out of the pocket. We knew as a D-line we just had to keep him in the pocket and pressure rush, and that's what we did and we ended up getting in the playoffs."

Another late game stop needed.

Another late game stop delivered.