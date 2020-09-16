Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Pepsi Brings Chargers Fans Into the Gameday Action With a Taste of the New SoFi Stadium Experience at Home

Sep 16, 2020 at 09:00 AM
In celebration of the highly anticipated opening of the Los Angeles Chargers' new home, SoFi Stadium, Pepsi, the official soft drink of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, today announced that they will bring local football fans a taste of the in-stadium action while at home. Leading up to the Chargers' home opener, Pepsi will provide football fans throughout Southern California with a series of entertainment, food, merchandise, and fan-based activations that will empower them to showcase their love of the game and share it with their friends and family across social channels.

To celebrate the Chargers' home opener on September 20, Pepsi will host a virtual tailgate featuring gameday eats, merchandise and fan filters. As part of the activation, Pepsi will provide 1,000 fans access to an exclusive $20 Pizza Hut digital gift card, where they can redeem a free pizza and two-liter Pepsi to enjoy during the game. Enter here.

Pepsi is also working on a creative collaboration with the Chargers famed secondary, the JackBoyz, and Los Angeles-based artist Francisco Reyes Jr. to design a limited edition, custom t-shirt. Fans will be able to enter a giveaway on Instagram and Twitter for a chance to win one of 100 custom shirts.

Pepsi will also empower Chargers fans to showcase their fandom by providing access to an augmented reality filter that they can use to virtually paint their face with team colors and post the final image to their favorite social channels.

"One constant in our partnership with PepsiCo over the past two decades is the shared view that the fan always comes first, and this activation is yet another tremendous example of that," said A.G. Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers president of business operations. "While this pandemic has disrupted so many things in our day-to-day lives, we are thrilled to offer Chargers fans a sense of normalcy with PepsiCo's virtual SoFi stadium experience. Thanks to PepsiCo, fans can still enjoy that gameday experience from home and experience the special sense of community that is unique to NFL Sundays in the fall."

The Pepsi brand's celebrations timed to the Chargers opener is part of the Pepsi 2020 football campaign "Made for Football Watching," which spotlights the NFL's passionate football watchers and focuses on bringing the stadium experience home to fans this season. The campaign comes to life in a number of ways including brand new TV advertisements, an online hub to host content, a suite of social filters designed to help immortalize the football watcher, and more.

