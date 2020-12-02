Patriots-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and New England Patriots as we head into Week 13 of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Shin
|DNP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Illness
|LP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|Ty Long
|P
|Right Hip
|LP
|Uchenna Nwosu
|DE
|Chest
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|Joe Reed
|WR
|Ribs
|DNP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
New England Patriots:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|Adam Butler
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Byron Cowart
|DL
|Back
|LP
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Toe
|LP
|Nick Folk
|K
|Back
|LP
|Ryan Izzo
|TE
|Hamstring/Hand
|LP
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|Hip
|LP
|Anfernee Jennings
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Shaq Mason
|G
|Calf
|LP
|Cam Newton
|QB
|Abdomen
|LP
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|Quadricep
|LP
* Indicates team did not practice and participation for that day is an estimate
* indicates player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
*NIR* - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed