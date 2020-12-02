Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Dec 02, 2020 at 09:00 AM
120220_H2WNE_CMS

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) take on the New England Patriots (5-6) at SoFi Stadium in Week 13.

MATCHUP

The Patriots hold a 22-14-2 all-time advantage over the Chargers. Sunday's matchup will be the Chargers' first home game against New England since 2014. Los Angeles looks to snap a four-game skid against the Patriots in the regular season.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, December 6, 2020
  • Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

  • Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Amanda Balionis

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Verizon 5G SuperStadium Available: Experience live game action on up to 5 camera angles using Live Multi-View in the Chargers mobile iOS app. The experience, which can be accessed at home or on the go, will be available in the Southern California area for this weekend's game. Fans need to have the new 5G iPhone 12.

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.

Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.

Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).

BRING THE SOFI STADIUM EXPERIENCE TO YOUR HOUSE WITH HOMETURF

Chargers HomeTurf will Bolt Up your TV watching experience by providing exclusive stadium content including the actual video board graphics and features, a live chat with Chargers legends and personalities as well as the opportunity to participate in trivia, polls and interactive games.

Click here to download the HomeTurf app in the App Store and click here to download it in Google Play.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10:00am PT.
news

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:05 pm PT.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05pm PT.
news

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 pm PT.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1:05pm PT.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 pm PT.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Saints on Monday, Oct. 12 at 5:15pm PT.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Bucs on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10:00am PT.
news

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:05 pm PT.
news

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:25 pm PT.
news

How to Watch Week 1: Chargers vs. Bengals

How to watch, listen and live stream Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals on September 13, 2020.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising