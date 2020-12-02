New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) take on the New England Patriots (5-6) at SoFi Stadium in Week 13.
MATCHUP
The Patriots hold a 22-14-2 all-time advantage over the Chargers. Sunday's matchup will be the Chargers' first home game against New England since 2014. Los Angeles looks to snap a four-game skid against the Patriots in the regular season.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, December 6, 2020
- Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline: Amanda Balionis
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
Verizon 5G SuperStadium Available: Experience live game action on up to 5 camera angles using Live Multi-View in the Chargers mobile iOS app. The experience, which can be accessed at home or on the go, will be available in the Southern California area for this weekend's game. Fans need to have the new 5G iPhone 12.
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).
