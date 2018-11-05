One 'Emotional' Dramatic Déjà Vu Defensive Stand

This past Thursday marked Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley's first time addressing the media since the team's dramatic goal line stop that lifted the Chargers to a Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Little did he know just how prophetic his words would prove to be once again.

"We always talk about, if it's on the one-yard line, give us an inch and we'll protect it," he said. "I think that's more our mentality as a defense in those situations. Not, 'Oh, I'm not running this situation.' No, no. Give us two inches and we'll protect it. So, to go out there and compete, and to come together and make a play, you know, it's great to show the players that mindset."

Boy did they ever prove Bradley's prophecy that they'll protect every inch again against Seattle.

Following a somewhat controversial pass interference penalty in the end zone, Seattle was given the ball at the one-yard line down eight points with no time left on the clock. A false start penalty backed them up to the six, and then it truly was déjà vu all over again.

Russell Wilson began to scramble, and just like how it was against the Titans, the Bolts thought he was making a run for the end zone. Instead, he fired over the middle. And just like in London, a safety batted it away as Jahleel Addae altered the ball's trajectory by the skin of his teeth.