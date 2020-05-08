Gus Bradley on Shift to Virtual Offseason Program

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are making the shift to virtual workplaces and NFL teams are no different.

The offseason program started in mid-April, and normally, would have consisted of workouts, but instead, this virtual program has shifted to teleconferencing.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is entering his 15th season coaching in the NFL, but this is uncharted territory. However, much like a team preps for the challenges of an opponent they're facing the following week in the fall, Bradley and the Bolts coaching staff are taking this virtual offseason head on.

"It is a challenge," Bradley said. "We all know the situation we're in and safety is the top priority for everybody. (But,) I think there's also that part we talk to our players about (with) always competing. Let's try to find a way to take these meetings to another level. You still have a short period of time with them, our philosophy has always been to try and get them in front of their position coaches as much as possible. So we try to change it up."

Bradley said that with no on-field workouts scheduled, and everyone settled in at their homes for the time being, he and the staff are going about these meetings differently than if they knew they had practice that same day or film to reference.