NFL Notebook: Offseason Program Underway for Four Teams

NFL teams with new head coaches have gotten a head start on the 2019 season.

The Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers and Dolphins commenced Phase One of the NFL's voluntary offseason program this week. The remaining four teams with new coaches – the Bengals, Cardinals, Jets and Packers – will begin on April 8 or 9, according to the NFL.

The Saints start their offseason program on April 22. The remaining 23 teams, including the Chargers, will begin on April 15.

Per the NFL, Phase One "consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only."

Cleveland used opening day of offseason workouts to formally introduce its biggest offseason acquisition, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In Denver, All-Pro defensive end Von Miller was in attendance and ready to work under new head coach Vic Fangio.

"I feel like I'm a coach's dream," Miller told Denver media on Tuesday. "Whatever you ask me to do, I'm gonna do it. … It doesn't really matter what coach that I have coaching me. I'm gonna stick to the script and I'm gonna try to make their job easy."