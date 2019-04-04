NFL Notebook: Offseason Program Underway for Four Teams

NFL teams with new head coaches have gotten a head start on the 2019 season.
The Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers and Dolphins commenced Phase One of the NFL's voluntary offseason program this week. The remaining four teams with new coaches – the Bengals, Cardinals, Jets and Packers – will begin on April 8 or 9, according to the NFL.
The Saints start their offseason program on April 22. The remaining 23 teams, including the Chargers, will begin on April 15.
Per the NFL, Phase One "consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only."
Cleveland used opening day of offseason workouts to formally introduce its biggest offseason acquisition, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In Denver, All-Pro defensive end Von Miller was in attendance and ready to work under new head coach Vic Fangio.
"I feel like I'm a coach's dream," Miller told Denver media on Tuesday. "Whatever you ask me to do, I'm gonna do it. … It doesn't really matter what coach that I have coaching me. I'm gonna stick to the script and I'm gonna try to make their job easy."
All 32 teams are permitted to hold one veteran minicamp during the offseason. However, the eight teams with first-year head coaches are permitted to conduct an additional voluntary, three-day veteran minicamp before the 2019 NFL Draft. All eight are scheduled to do so.
Merriman to Announce Chargers' Second-Round Pick
The NFL announced Thursday that 64 former and active players will announce their respective teams' draft picks on the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn.
Chargers legend Shawne Merriman will announce the team's second-round draft pick – currently slated to be No. 60 overall – on Friday, April 26. The former linebacker spent six seasons with the team and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.
Los Angeles' second-round pick in 2018 was USC linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. In his first NFL season, Nwosu appeared in all 16 regular-season games. His strip-sack and forced fumble at the end of the AFC wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens sealed the Chargers' 23-17 victory.
AAF Players Free to Sign with NFL Teams
After suspending the remainder of its inaugural season on Tuesday, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) announced Thursday via Twitter that its former players are free to sign with NFL teams.
Several players in the league had once occupied NFL rosters, including in Los Angeles. Running back Branden Oliver, quarterback Mike Bercovici, and kickers Nick Novak, Nick Rose and Younghoe Koo were among those who held roster spots with the Chargers over the last two seasons.
Shortly after the AAF's announcement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Kansas City Chiefs signed cornerback Keith Reaser (Orlando Apollos) and the Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver Rashad Ross (Arizona Hotshots).