NFL Notebook: How AFC West Rivals Fared in the Draft

Oakland Raiders: With three first-round picks, intrigue surrounded the Raiders and Mike Mayock as he entered his first draft as an NFL general manager.

The former NFL Network draft analyst wasted no time filling the pass-rush void left by All-Pro Khalil Mack. All-American Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was the team's first selection at No. 4 overall.

Ferrell ended his college career with 166 tackles (50.5 for loss) and 27 sacks. He should become an immediate starter on a defense that in 2018 notched just 13 sacks – 17 fewer than the two teams that tied for 30th in the NFL.

At No. 24 overall, Oakland took Alabama's Josh Jacobs – the only running back selected in the first round. Jacobs had just 251 carries in college, rushing for 1,491 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns.

Three picks later, the Raiders added Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram. A first-team AP All-SEC selection, Abram led the Bulldogs in tackles last season with 99. He was the third defensive player from Mississippi State selected in the first round.

The Raiders' final six picks were as follows: Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen (second round); Eastern Michigan DE Maxx Crosby, Houston CB Isaiah Johnson and LSU TE Foster Moreau (fourth round); Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow (fifth round); and Prairie View A&M DE Quinton Bell (seventh round).