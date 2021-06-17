Members of Chargers Personnel Department to Partake in NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame Inaugural General Manager Forum

Two members of the Chargers Player Personnel department will be partaking in the forum, director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and senior director of pro personnel Louis Clark.

"It's an honor just to be invited to listen to former general managers like Ozzie Newsome and Rod Graves," Clark said. "It's going to open up opportunities for minorities like myself … It's fantastic. We've been looking forward to having our voices (heard) and to listen to people that have done it and done it at a high level. This can only enhance our ability to move forward."

"It's about the next Ozzie Newsome," Wooden added. "Helping, growing, and developing and passing the torch. Whatever you can do to help people get to where they want to get to, I think it's always fantastic when they do things like this. I've taken part in a few of these (forums like this) and they were well-received. You always walk away better at your job by sitting and listening when people like Ozzie speak."

The forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners and front office personnel including:

Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti

Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder James "Shack" Harris

New York Giants Owner John Mara

Miami Dolphins Senior Personnel Executive Reggie McKenzie

Baltimore Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome

Buffalo Bills Owner and President Kim Pegula