Three Takeaways: What Are Tom Telesco's Goals Heading into 2022 Season?

2021 was an eventful year for the Chargers to say the least. The Bolts had to manage onboarding almost an entirely new coaching staff, integrate a rebuilt offensive line and welcome fans to a brand new multi-billion-dollar stadium.

With a few weeks to process the Chargers' 2021 season, general manager Tom Telesco held his yearly end of season press conference to evaluate the season and prepare for 2022. One of Telesco's main points from Thursday's press conference was something that head coach Brandon Staley has talked about as well, building a 'complete team' in 2022.

"If you get one takeaway from this, is that we're going to focus on the whole, complete team going into next year," Telesco said. "There won't be one side of the ball, there won't be one position group, that won't be one position — it's a complete look at the football team. We're not going to just look at the offense and say, 'Well, it's a top-five offense, so we're all set there and we're just going to look other places.' It just doesn't work like that. It's just too complacent. It's going to be a different team next year. We're not going to have the same exact 11 starters on offense and defense. There's going to be a total team focus, as you move in through this offseason, to get us where we need to be."

Telesco explained how at the moment, his main focus is looking at 2021 as a whole in order to put together an even better team in 2022. Telesco also expressed his excitement with the direction the Bolts are heading.

"We do have work to do," Telesco said, "It certainly wasn't a perfect product by any means, but I think if you're objective and you look at our team this season, I think it'd be hard to say that you don't see a bright future with this football team, but that's not to say that it's a finished product. We know that we still have got work to do, but I think it's an exciting start with what Brandon [Staley] has put together and what we have, together, as a team. I'm excited to get moving on it."

While the Bolts offense set team records throughout the season and finished fourth in the NFL for overall offense, the Chargers defense wasn't 'consistent enough,' according to Telesco.

Telesco ultimately took the responsibility for the unit not performing up to their standards this season, citing red zone defense, run defense and third down defense as areas that need to shore up in 2022. Telesco gave some insight into how the Bolts can improve in those areas.