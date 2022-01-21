Top Spanish Radio Calls of the Season

Take a look at the top radio calls of the 2021 season from our Spanish broadcasters, Adrián Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto!
10. Justin Herbert's Record Breaker
9) Justin Herbert to Jalen Guyton "Bombaaa, Boom"
8) Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen vs Cincy
7) Justin Herbert to Austin Ekeler for Touchdown
6) Justin Herbert to Jared Cook "Que te vaya bonito"
5) Justin Herbert to Joshua Palmer "Llaves de su alma"
4) Justin Herbert to Jalen Guyton "Que te vaya Bonito"
3) Justin Herbert to Mike Williams Bomb "le pitch a un 6"
2) Justin Herbert to Mike Williams "A comer BBQ"
1) Justin Herbert Closes 19-Play Drive "Milagro Mijo"
