Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Coach Staley and Tom Telesco Reflect on 2021 Season

Jan 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM
Telesco & Staley top quotes

Take a look at top quotes from general manager Tom Telesco's and head coach Brandon Staley's post season press conferences as they look back on the Bolts' 9-8 season and prepare a plan for 2022.

General manager Tom Telesco on Brandon Staley's first season as head coach

"He handled things very well this year. It's great working with them. We have a great working relationship. I think you guys can tell, too, he really has a great connection with our team and with our players. I think you saw that on a daily basis. He has definitely brought an identity to this football team, which is step number one as you come in as a new head coach. I think that the future's bright with where we are. We have a lot of work to do, obviously, but I think that he handled a lot of situations — not to mention everything that goes on with COVID[-19], which is not really part of the head coach handbook. He handled things very, very well this year.

"I love the identity that we play with; I really do. I support him 100 percent. I'm a big believer in using data to make decisions, as is he. It doesn't mean that there isn't context involved in that — I mean, we're not robots — but we're trying to put our players in a position of strength, in a position of advantage, as much as we can. I love the identity that we play with. I know, on the outside, that not everyone may agree with how we play, but it's who we are and I love it. That's what we are and that's the way that we're going to play moving forward. You know what you get with us; we're going to play aggressive — it's not reckless, I really don't see it as reckless. All of these decisions, even though they're made in real-time, there's research involved in it prior to the game."

Related Links

Telesco on Justin Herbert's second year in the NFL

"Watching the relationship with [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi and with [Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane Day and with [Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach] Frank Smith, to see those guys all work together, that's exciting. I really just think that we're still scratching the surface of what Joe really wants to do with this offense. Justin is still a young player. He still has a lot in front of him. I couldn't be more happy with how that has developed, how that relationship between the head coach, coordinator, quarterback coach, quarterback and even the quarterback room with [QB] Chase Daniel and [QB] Easton Stick, how those three guys worked together. I think that's really important in that position group of how they work together, how they study the opponent during the week, how they question each other, how they support each other."

Telesco on wide receiver Mike Williams

"He's had a great early career for us. I came down to the field, for the Raiders game, in overtime, and watching him play in overtime, he gave everything he had — he had nothing left by the time it got to the end of that game. If we would have won that game, it would have been a performance that we would've been talking about well after the fact. I'm thankful that we drafted him and I'm thankful that he's here. We'll figure out the future moving forward, but he was a big part of this football team this year and he has been in the past, as well."

Telesco on what he learned this season

"I like where we are. Obviously, I wish that we were in the playoffs. It was hard to handle not being a part of this, but I really like where we are with this group of people. Again, that changes year-to-year. Next year's team will be different than this year's team. The one thing is that if we do look to 2022, if you get one takeaway from this, is that we're going to focus on the whole, complete team going into next year.

"There won't be one side of the ball, there won't be one position group, that won't be one position — it's a complete look at the football team. We're not going to just look at the offense and say, 'Well, it's a top-five offense, so we're all set there and we're just going to look other places.' It just doesn't work like that. It's just too complacent. It's going to be a different team next year."

Telesco on the Chargers defense

"I'll take the responsibility that our defense did not play up to the expectations that we had for them. As I looked at the defense, moving into this year, I certainly knew that it was going to be a different scheme, new system, new coaches, but I felt like at all three levels, we had a playmaker, or playmakers, at all three levels — plus, with high football character, high football intelligence — it should be pretty seamless. But, I can't argue with the numbers. We were bottom-five in most points allowed, bottom-five on third down and bottom five in red zone — those are pretty key categories. And, kind of middle of the road in takeaways.

"Obviously, I overestimated where we may be with that because I love the scheme, I love the system and I love the coaching staff. If we had gotten a little bit more, we would probably still be playing. We need a lot more, but this year, if we just had a little bit more, we just didn't quite get there. As you move into next year, we have a lot of work to do, but, obviously, another year of learning and repetition, I think that's going to help a lot. Another year of player development, that's going to help."

Telesco on OLB Uchenna Nwosu

"I love Uchenna. He produced in the last scheme, he produced in this scheme. It doesn't matter what scheme you play, he's going to produce. I love how he plays. I love the tempo that he plays at, I love his toughness. He's a play-maker. He was a play-maker in college. He's been a play-maker with us. He closed out a playoff win against the Ravens with a strip-sack of [Ravens QB] Lamar Jackson against [former Ravens T] Orlando Brown — that's a good tackle, that's a good quarterback. He made a huge play for us and won that game. He's done that for us. We'll see how things play out. There's really no part of his game that I don't like. I love him as a person, too. Those are the type of guys that you build around."

Telesco on his philosophy on unrestricted free agency

"If you've followed us long enough, you can kind of see what our philosophy is. We would rather draft and develop our own and sign our own, wherever we can. We know that it can't be everybody, but that's our desire. We have a lot of cap space this year. It doesn't change how we'll approach free agency. We have to budget for the future. We have got six Pro Bowlers and three of them are on rookie contracts, so that has to be in the back of your mind.

"But our philosophy on free agency is that we're selective, but we also been relatively successful with those signings. We have not hit on all of them, nobody does, but as far as the money we've paid out the players and the production that we've received, I've been very happy with that. It's more selective-based. Our first priority is to reward our own, where it's needed. Then, we'll go from there and look on the outside and see what players really fit what we want to do here."

Brandon Staley on first year working with Tom Telesco

"Tom has meant a lot to me since the moment I got here and the type of person he is. I think our partnership has grown every single day that we've been here. Just truly getting to know one another and truly being up-close and personal to our way of playing, our way of doing things, and creating something together, I think that's always the key. I think in one offseason together that we've proven a lot together in terms of leading this football team. Now, there's a lot of work to do, but I think that, just in terms of his character, his capacity and our togetherness with [Owner and Chairman of the Board] Dean [A. Spanos], [President of Football Operations] John [Spanos] and the Spanos Family — that's certainly one of the highlights for me, is being able to work in that environment and to create a team that our fans can be proud of."

Staley on developing relationships with his players

"The way we competed [in Week 18] and the way we competed throughout this season shows you that we have a special thing. The way that our team competed this year, and I feel like the way we performed, is something that fans and people throughout the league are going to respect. I think that that just shows you that these guys really love coming to work every day. They love coming to compete because they like who they're doing it with and they like how we're doing it. We just need to continue to elevate our standard. Those relationships, I think they allow you to stand the test of time and I think it allows you to work through a lot of the challenges that the NFL season has, and there's a ton of them."

Staley on the Chargers 2021 rookie class

"I'm really proud of our rookie class, guys. I think that, when you take a look at it, if you study the NFL draft and you look at every team who had a draft class — all of our drafted players were active on gameday this year. If you really take a look at that class and you dive deep into them, most of them had big roles on our team, whether it was a starter on special teams, a starter on offense or defense. I think when you take a look at our first pick in the draft, you're talking about an All-Pro left tackle in his rookie season. It's something that this team I know has been searching for a long time — what every team has been searching for a long time. The fact that we have that and for [T] Rashawn [Slater] to play like he did this year, I think that's such an incredible testament to your first year together."

Staley on building a complete team

"There's a difference between being a talented team and a championship team. The goal is to become a complete team, and that's where we're headed as an organization and where we have full alignment with Dean [Spanos], John [Spanos], Tom [Telesco], myself, our coaching staff, just becoming a complete team. There's a process to get there. This was our first year together and I think that we got a lot closer to becoming a complete team in one offseason together. Now, we have got to take advantage of this coming offseason because that's the challenge in the NFL and in all of sports, to be a complete team. We're working towards that. I'm excited to get going this 2022 season."

Staley on how much of the focus will be placed on improving the defensive front

"Nowadays, I think it's hugely important. It's going to be the center of our thought process moving forward. I think that what you realize is that things have to happen in a sequence. You can't do everything at once. I think that where myself, [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], [Owner and Chairman of the Board] Dean [Spanos] and [President of Football Operations] John [Spanos], where we're all aligned is the vision that we have for that progress, for that plan. I think that what we were able to do in Year 1 was take care of what we felt like was the most important thing and the thing that we could control the most. I feel like we accomplished that."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Discuss Culture Shift Felt in 2021

Take a look at top quotes about the culture change the Chargers were part of in 2021.
news

Top Quotes: Chargers Players Look to the Future 

Here's what Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Mike Williams, and others had to say on Monday as they reflected on the 2021 season and looked ahead to what the future holds.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After the Season Finale in Vegas?

Take a look at top quotes from Sunday's postgame press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Derwin James Jr.
news

Week 18: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 18 of the 2021 season.
news

What Are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from quarterback Derek Carr, DC Gus Bradley, and more in the lead up to the Week 18 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

What Do the Chargers Coordinators Have to Say Ahead of Week 18?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill said about facing the Raiders and more.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Derwin James Jr.'s Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Derwin James Jr.'s media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Mike William's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Mike Williams's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Broncos?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler during Sunday's postgame press conferences.
news

Week 17: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 17 of 2021.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising