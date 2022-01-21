Coach Staley and Tom Telesco Reflect on 2021 Season

"He handled things very well this year. It's great working with them. We have a great working relationship. I think you guys can tell, too, he really has a great connection with our team and with our players. I think you saw that on a daily basis. He has definitely brought an identity to this football team, which is step number one as you come in as a new head coach. I think that the future's bright with where we are. We have a lot of work to do, obviously, but I think that he handled a lot of situations — not to mention everything that goes on with COVID[-19], which is not really part of the head coach handbook. He handled things very, very well this year.

"I love the identity that we play with; I really do. I support him 100 percent. I'm a big believer in using data to make decisions, as is he. It doesn't mean that there isn't context involved in that — I mean, we're not robots — but we're trying to put our players in a position of strength, in a position of advantage, as much as we can. I love the identity that we play with. I know, on the outside, that not everyone may agree with how we play, but it's who we are and I love it. That's what we are and that's the way that we're going to play moving forward. You know what you get with us; we're going to play aggressive — it's not reckless, I really don't see it as reckless. All of these decisions, even though they're made in real-time, there's research involved in it prior to the game."