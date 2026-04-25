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Chargers Select Florida OL Jake Slaughter in Round 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026 at 06:23 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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The Chargers selected Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter in the second round (No. 63 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Chargers acquired No. 63 overall in a trade with the Patriots.

Slaughter is one of the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft class, as he was The Athletic's Dane Brugler's top-ranked center prospect.

Brugler offered the following breakdown of Slaughter:

A determined "do-your-job" type, Slaughter has a passion for football — and it shows in his on-field execution. He drives his feet in the run game to wall off lanes and keep defenders busy. In pass protection, he struggles to sink and adjust in space but has functional lateral movements and strains to finish base blocks. His ability to reset and stay attached combats longer, more powerful opponents.

The selection of Slaughter gives the Chargers a versatile piece to the offensive line for 2026 and beyond, as he figures to be a big part of the unit that also features Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at tackle.

The 23-year-old Slaughter is listed at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds, and could offer flexibility along the interior of the Chargers offensive line.

Slaughter joins the Chargers with plenty of experience over his five years at Florida, playing in 51 games and starting 33 of them.

The offensive lineman earned Second-Team All-American honors in 2025 after allowing just four total pressures at center and posting the second-best Pro Football Focus run blocking grade (80.2) among FBS centers with at least 500 snaps.

Photos: Meet Chargers Second Round Draft Pick Jake Slaughter

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.63 in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Maddie Washburn/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Victoria Riccobono/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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