Who are Chargers Picking in Early 2027 NFL Mock Drafts?

Rob Rang, FOX Sports – No. 24: WR Cam Coleman, Texas

Texas went to the portal to find Arch Manning a No. 1 receiver and I expect Coleman to become a household name this season as a result. He starred at Auburn the past two seasons, leading the Tigers with 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Don't be surprised if those numbers are doubled this year at Texas, with Coleman showing an ideal blend of size, acceleration, body control and hand-eye coordination.

Cooper Petagna, CBS Sports – No. 28: DL A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

An active interior presence who emerged under Dan Lanning, Washington's first step and explosiveness at 330 pounds provide a strong foundation. A natural mover with positional versatility, he'll need to develop more consistency to solidify his status as a Day 1 pick.

Daire Carragher, Pro Football Focus – No. 28: IOL Iapani Laloulu, Oregon