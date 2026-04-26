Who are Chargers Picking in Early 2027 NFL Mock Drafts?

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror as the Chargers were able to add a total of eight draft picks to the roster — but NFL draft experts are not slowing down just yet.
Following the conclusion of this year's edition draft analysts have started releasing their 2027 NFL mock drafts, basing their order on current Super Bowl odds and looking ahead to next year in Washington D.C.
Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting a year from now:
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – No. 28: WR T.J. Moore, Clemson
Listed at 6-3, 205, Moore is a physical presence with strong hands and improved route running. He can land in the early-round mix.
Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report – No. 28: IOL Iapani Laloulu, Oregon
Another interior lineman should remain on the table. Oregon's Iapani Laloulu is coming off a first-team All-American season, while presenting center-guard flexibility.
"Laloulu is a power plant at the fulcrum, whose hyper-dense, well-leveraged 6'2", 329-pound frame is the source of spectacular hand force, driving power, and power resistance on blocks," Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings wrote.
"Laloulu is incredibly imposing physically, with the violent strike power to shock opponents out of rhythm, and the suffocating core, grip, and anchor strength to limit displacement before it starts."
Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated – No. 24: DT A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
Los Angeles took South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett in the fifth round, but it needs more disruption talent inside, and the 6' 3", 300-pound Holmes provides plenty of it. An All-American in 2025, Holmes recorded nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's athletic, powerful and in line for a big 2026 season.
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Rob Rang, FOX Sports – No. 24: WR Cam Coleman, Texas
Texas went to the portal to find Arch Manning a No. 1 receiver and I expect Coleman to become a household name this season as a result. He starred at Auburn the past two seasons, leading the Tigers with 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Don't be surprised if those numbers are doubled this year at Texas, with Coleman showing an ideal blend of size, acceleration, body control and hand-eye coordination.
Cooper Petagna, CBS Sports – No. 28: DL A'Mauri Washington, Oregon
An active interior presence who emerged under Dan Lanning, Washington's first step and explosiveness at 330 pounds provide a strong foundation. A natural mover with positional versatility, he'll need to develop more consistency to solidify his status as a Day 1 pick.
Daire Carragher, Pro Football Focus – No. 28: IOL Iapani Laloulu, Oregon
Laloulu will enter the league as a four-year starter for a blue-blood program with experience at all three interior positions. He has allowed just one career sack and played his best football in 2024 en route to winning a Big Ten title with Oregon.
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Eric Froton, NBC Sports – No. 24: DT Bear Alexander, Oregon
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – No. 27: DT A'Mauri Washington, Oregon
Jim Harbaugh's quest to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball seems bound to extend to next offseason. Washington moves astonishingly well for a 330-pounder, but his real value to the Chargers would be the double teams he draws and run plays he routinely blows up.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – No. 23: EDGE Suntarine Perkins, Mississippi
The Chargers need to keep going back to the pass rush, as both Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack are unsigned for 2027. Perkins still has plenty of potential to shoot up into higher first-round consideration.