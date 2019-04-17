Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

In order to serve all Chargers fans, Chargers.com has compiled a list of who some top draft pundits are projecting the Bolts will select with the 28th pick in the draft.
With only one week to go until the draft, here's the latest look at who top pundits and experts predict the Bolts to select in the first round of the draft on Apr. 25 in Nashville:
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: DT Jeffery Simmons – Mississippi State
What he says: "I thought the Chargers might target a defensive tackle with the 17th pick last year, but Vita Vea and Daron Payne were both off the board. They ended up with Derwin James, one of the best picks of the entire draft, but still have a need along the interior of their defense. Simmons might not be picked in Round 1. He tore his ACL in February and could redshirt this season. But he's a top-15 talent, and he's going to be on my Big Board. And he could be a steal here."
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: CB Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
What he says: "There are other needs here -- safety and defensive tackle among them -- but it was apparent that the Bolts need to add some talent on the outside based on their performance against the Patriots in the Divisional Round of last season's playoffs."
CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso: DT Jeffery Simmons – Mississippi State
What he says: "Simmons is too talented for the Chargers to pass up here. Sure, he may not start the regular season on the active list. It's all about getting healthy for the playoffs for the Chargers."
CBSSports.com's R.J. White: OT Kaleb McGary – Washington
What he says: "The team kicks off its draft with an ascending tackle prospect whose great combine gives him a great chance at being the first offensive lineman off the board once you get past the normal top tier of players expected to go in the top 20. McGary is an immediate starter at right tackle, or the Chargers could choose to move him inside and help solidify the interior."
CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson: DT Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
What he says: "At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. Imagine a defensive line featuring Lawrence, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram."
Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner: DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame
What she says: "Tillery had the highest stunt grade of any interior player in college football and would be a weapon paired with the Chargers edges."
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr: C Garrett Bradbury – N.C. State
What he says: "Bradbury has played guard as well, so he can be the long-term solution for Mike Pouncey after 2019, and in the meantime, compete for a job somewhere inside during training camp."
Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas: CB Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
What she says: "His name only recently began appearing in first-round mock drafts, but I think teams like him more than the media does. While some of the other corners in play in the first round have question marks in various areas, Ya-Sin is solid across the board."
USA Today's DraftWire's Luke Easterling: OT Dalton Risner – Temple
What he says: "If the Bolts are going to keep riding the Philip Rivers train for the foreseeable future, he's going to need more protection. With needs at both tackle and along the interior, finding a versatile blocker who can play multiple positions would be ideal here. That's what makes Risner such a fantastic fit."
Walter Football's Walter Cherepinsky: CB Byron Murphy – Washington
What he says: "Byron Murphy is a very instinctive, ball-hawking cornerback. I've had him high in my 2020 NFL Mock Draft, but he declared despite being a redshirt sophomore. Murphy received second-round grades from the draft committee, but there aren't 32 first-round-caliber prospects in this class, so Murphy could sneak into the end of Day 1."
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed above represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.