Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner: DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame

What she says: "Tillery had the highest stunt grade of any interior player in college football and would be a weapon paired with the Chargers edges."

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr: C Garrett Bradbury – N.C. State

What he says: "Bradbury has played guard as well, so he can be the long-term solution for Mike Pouncey after 2019, and in the meantime, compete for a job somewhere inside during training camp."

Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas: CB Rock Ya-Sin – Temple

What she says: "His name only recently began appearing in first-round mock drafts, but I think teams like him more than the media does. While some of the other corners in play in the first round have question marks in various areas, Ya-Sin is solid across the board."

USA Today's DraftWire's Luke Easterling: OT Dalton Risner – Temple

What he says: "If the Bolts are going to keep riding the Philip Rivers train for the foreseeable future, he's going to need more protection. With needs at both tackle and along the interior, finding a versatile blocker who can play multiple positions would be ideal here. That's what makes Risner such a fantastic fit."

Walter Football's Walter Cherepinsky: CB Byron Murphy – Washington

What he says: "Byron Murphy is a very instinctive, ball-hawking cornerback. I've had him high in my 2020 NFL Mock Draft, but he declared despite being a redshirt sophomore. Murphy received second-round grades from the draft committee, but there aren't 32 first-round-caliber prospects in this class, so Murphy could sneak into the end of Day 1."