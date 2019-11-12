Michael Davis Plays for Mother, Family and Latino Heritage in Mexico City

"It's more than just football," Rochell said. "It's us as human beings coming together and merging cultures."

Davis agrees, hoping that teammates and viewers will see "that we're all the same, just different countries. We all play for each other and all fight for each other."

Both Rochell and Davis agreed that the fans they've met in Mexico City are hardcore and will surely make a lot of noise at a sold-out Estadio Azteca.

"Sold-out stadium in Mexico City, it's just a dream," Rochell said. "You have the dream of playing in the NFL, and then we just bounce around the world and play games? That's unreal."

"I think it will be intense," Davis said. "When Mexicans cheer for a team, they get pretty rowdy and really into it. There'll definitely be a lot of Chargers fans, and maybe they'll know there's a Mexican on the team as well."