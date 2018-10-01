Melvin Gordon Punishes 49ers as He Climbs Up Bolts' Record Books

Add it all up and it was a huge day for Gordon, who climbed up the Chargers' record books in several categories.

In the first quarter, he passed Chuck Muncie for the eighth-most receiving yards among Chargers running backs in team history books. He also became the seventh Charger in history to reach 3,000 career rushing yards, passing Muncie (761) for the sixth most career rushing attempts in franchise history as well. Gordon moved into sole possession of the ninth-most scrimmage yards in team history by a running back.

Overall, the running back's 159 yards from scrimmage was the second time he eclipsed the 150-yard mark this season, having racked up 166 total yards against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, his seven catches marked the third time this season he caught six or more passes, tying him for the team lead with 24 receptions.

As Rivers summed up, Gordon has been absolutely invaluable to the team's success through the first four games of the year.