Defense Shows Major Moxie To Seal Win

Overall, that play was indicative of the entire defense, who came through when needed most. Yes, they allowed the 49ers to convert too many third downs, especially in the first half, as San Francisco authored numerous drives into Bolts territory.

However, when someone needed to make a play, they did. From Trevor Williams' interception at the goal line resulting in an 86-yard return or Casey Hayward coming to the rescue to stop Beathard just shy of the sticks on third down at the Bolts' 15-yard line, the Chargers defense made the plays they absolutely needed to pull out the win.

"Our defense stepped up when we needed them to," said Head Coach Anthony Lynn. "They created some turnovers, got some pressure on the quarterback and just slowed the 49ers down. Their offense is pretty explosive…. They want more quarterback-driven runs, but that's hard for a defense to focus all on that. It was a great effort by them, but our team stepped up and executed."

"I feel like everybody stepped up," James said, echoing his head coach. "When guys' numbers were called, I feel like everybody, as a team collectively, everybody just came in and did their job. I feel like as a defense and as a team, we're moving forward."

The rookie was particularly impressed with Hayward's huge third down stop.