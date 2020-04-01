Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Wednesday, Apr 01, 2020 08:34 AM

Join Us in Helping LA Students In Need

Join the Los Angeles Chargers, CBS 2/KCAL 9, and iHeartRadio for a day-long fundraiser to support thousands of students and families during this difficult time. Your donation will help provide meals and urgently needed supplies, provide devices, digital libraries, and books, and help students to continue learning.

https://connect.calfund.org/LAStudentsMostinNeed" target="_blank" >DONATE NOW

Text NEED to 76278

Checks: C/O LA Students Most in Need, 221 Figueroa St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90012

The fundraiser will kick off at 6 a.m. and be featured during all CBS 2, KCAL 9 and CBSN Los Angeles newscasts until 11 p.m. Head Coach Anthony Lynn will join Jim Hill at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday on CBS 2 and other Chargers representatives will participate throughout the day via Skype and FaceTime.

Eighty percent of LAUSD students live in poverty. Donations will help provide meals and urgently needed supplies, provide devices, digital libraries, and books and help students to continue learning.

Stream online today at losangeles.cbslocal.com

