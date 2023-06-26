Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

Tuipulotu (name pronounced TOO-lee TOO-ee-poo-LOW-too), one of college football's most dominant pass rushers in 2022, led the Pac-12 and ranked third in the nation with 12.5 sacks, earning consensus All-America honors. In addition to the All-American recognition, he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Pac-12. Tuipulotu added a pair of forced fumbles to become the only Trojan to top 11 sacks and force multiple fumbles in over 20 seasons.

The Hawthorne, Calif., native remains in Los Angeles after playing three seasons (2020-22) at Southern California. He started 28-of-31 career games for the Trojans, totaling 114 tackles (65 solo), 20 sacks, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and a recovery. Tuipulotu was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021 after leading the team with 5.5 sacks and also earned Freshman All-America recognition from The Athletic.