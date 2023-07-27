Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
Wright appeared in 29 career games at Purdue over three seasons (2019-21), totaling 99 receptions for 1,325 yards (13.4 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. He earned All-Big Ten honors as starter for the Boilermakers in 2021, leading the squad with seven touchdowns and ranking No. 2 with 57 catches and 732 yards. Wright threw a 37-yard touchdown pass as a freshman at Purdue and added six career carries. He will wear No. 38 for the Chargers.
