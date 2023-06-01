Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Shepherd has appeared in 14 games and hauled in six passes for 47 yards (7.8 avg.), all with the Green Bay Packers. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
Shepherd played in 57 career games four seasons (2015-18) at North Dakota State, catching 188 passes for 2,841 yards (15.1 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He added 219 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, while also returning 44 punts for 578 yards (13.1 avg.), including an 84-yard touchdown. Shepherd had his most productive season as a senior, setting career highs with 62 receptions, 1,065 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches.
Following today's signing of Shepherd and yesterday's release of linebacker Damon Lloyd, the Chargers' roster currently stands at 89 players.
