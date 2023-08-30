Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
PRACTICE SQUAD
|Player
|Position
|Exp.
|College
|Brevin Allen
|OLB
|R
|Campbell
|Zack Bailey
|T
|2
|South Carolina
|Terrell Bynum
|WR
|R
|Southern California
|Jerrod Clark
|DL
|R
|Coastal Carolina
|Christian Covington
|DL
|9
|Rice
|Keelan Doss
|WR
|2
|UC Davis
|Max Duggan
|QB
|R
|TCU
|Andrew Farmer
|OLB
|R
|Lane (Tenn.)
|Matt Hankins
|CB
|1
|Iowa
|Hunter Kampmoyer
|TE
|1
|Oregon
|CJ Okoye
|DL
|R
|—
|Austen Pleasants
|G/T
|1
|Ohio
