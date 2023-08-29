Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM
|Player
|Position
|Exp.
|College
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|4
|North Texas
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DL
|2
|UCLA
WAIVED
|Player
|Position
|Exp.
|College
|Brevin Allen
|OLB
|R
|Campbell
|Zack Bailey
|T
|2
|South Carolina
|Tyler Baker-Williams
|S
|R
|North Carolina State
|Johari Branch
|C
|R
|Maryland
|Cam Brown
|CB
|R
|Ohio State
|Terrell Bynum
|WR
|R
|Southern California
|Jerrod Clark
|DL
|R
|Coastal Carolina
|Tae Crowder
|LB
|4
|Georgia
|Keelan Doss
|WR
|2
|UC Davis
|Max Duggan
|QB
|R
|TCU
|Nathan East
|LB
|R
|Samford
|Michael Ezeike
|TE
|R
|UCLA
|Andrew Farmer
|OLB
|R
|Lane (Tenn.)
|Matt Hankins
|CB
|1
|Iowa
|John Hightower
|WR
|2
|Boise State
|Tyler Hoosman
|RB
|R
|North Dakota
|Michael Jacquet
|CB
|2
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Mikel Jones
|LB
|R
|Syracuse
|Hunter Kampmoyer
|TE
|1
|Oregon
|Matt Kaskey
|T
|2
|Dartmouth
|Carlo Kemp
|OLB
|1
|Michigan
|Terrance Lang
|DL
|R
|Colorado
|Blake Lynch
|LB
|3
|Baylor
|David Moa
|DL
|1
|Boise State
|Tiawan Mullen
|CB
|R
|Indiana
|CJ Okoye
|DL
|R
|—
|Austen Pleasants
|G/T
|1
|Ohio
|Aaron Shampklin
|RB
|1
|Harvard
|Ty Shelby
|OLB
|1
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Darrius Shepherd
|WR
|3
|North Dakota State
|Amechi Uzodinma
|CB
|R
|Ball State
|Isaac Weaver
|C
|2
|Old Dominion
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|2
|Georgia
|Pokey Wilson
|WR
|R
|Florida State
|Milton Wright
|WR
|R
|Purdue
Presenting the initial 53-man roster for your 2023 Los Angeles Chargers
