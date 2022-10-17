Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.
Bandy led the Chargers this preseason with 18 receptions for 172 yards (9.6 avg.) and two touchdowns, while also contributing at returner. He appeared in the last two games, hauling in two passes for 49 yards (24.5 avg.) and registering a special teams tackle. Bandy played two seasons in The Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions in 2021.
The 5-10, 190-pound receiver was a two-time FCS All-America selection at the University of San Diego, finishing his career as one of the most decorated receivers in program history. Bandy ended his career ranked fourth in receptions (192), No. 3 in receiving yards (3,294) and fifth in touchdown catches (28) in school history. His single-season school-record 1,698 receiving yards in 2018 are the sixth-most in a single season in FCS history.
After originally signing as an undrafted free agent last year with Baltimore, Sarell joined the Chargers practice squad in Week 6 and spent the rest of the 2021 season with the Bolts. He played four seasons (2017-20) at Stanford, starting 17-of-34 career games along the offensive front, seeing most of his action at right tackle. Sarell was part of Cardinal teams that appeared in two bowl games and, in 2019, started all 11 games at right tackle to earn honorable mention All-Pacific-12 recognition.
