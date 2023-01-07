Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Moa made his Chargers debut last week and, in 2021, recorded three tackles (one solo) in four games with the New York Giants. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2020, signing initially with Minnesota and spending time that season also with Atlanta. In five seasons (2015-19) with the Broncos, Moa saw action in 48 games and totaled 93 tackles (52 solo), 12.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition as a sophomore and was named a second-team selection following the 2017 and 2019 seasons. Moa will wear No. 50 for the Chargers.

Rountree has played in 15 career games for Los Angeles after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He has recorded a touchdown and 102 yards on 46 rushing attempts (2.2 avg.) and returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards (16.7 avg.). Rountree finished his career as the most productive running back in Missouri Tigers history, posted 40 touchdowns and 3,720 yards on the ground — both ranking No. 1 in school annals among rushers — while his 14 career 100-yard rushing performances is also a program record by a running back.