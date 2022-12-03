Los Angeles Chargers Activate Tackle Zack Bailey

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tackle Zack Bailey from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Bailey has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders. He appeared in 46 games in four years (2015-18) at South Carolina, starting 27 games at left guard, eight at right tackle and three at center. He was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference as a senior.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.