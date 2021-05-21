Mizzou Head Coach: Larry Rountree III Will Be a 'Tremendous Asset' to Chargers Offense

Here are some highlights of the conversation.

When Rountree III was selected by the Chargers

"Man, I was so excited. We talk about in our program chasing two dreams: a life with football and a life outside of football. And these guys have this great God-given ability to play this game at a high level and their dream is to play in the NFL, and so for them to have the realization of that dream in that moment it's just such a special thing. And not only for him, but for his parents and his support group and our program. We were extremely proud for him, and then you dive into the fit. I think he's going to be a tremendous fit out in L.A. with this football club and I know he'll team well with Justin Herbert and the rest of those talented football players he's got out there. But, he'll be an excellent football player for that program for a long time."

More on the fit for Rountree III in Los Angeles