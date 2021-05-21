Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mizzou Head Coach: Larry Rountree III Will Be a 'Tremendous Asset' to Chargers Offense

May 21, 2021 at 08:42 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss his former player and current Los Angeles running back Larry Rountree III.

Rountree III was selected by the Chargers in the sixth round (No. 198 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He left Missouri as the all-time leader in rushing yards (3,720) and rushing touchdowns (40) among running backs.

Watch the full interview with Drinkwitz below at the 28:45 mark.

Here are some highlights of the conversation.

When Rountree III was selected by the Chargers

"Man, I was so excited. We talk about in our program chasing two dreams: a life with football and a life outside of football. And these guys have this great God-given ability to play this game at a high level and their dream is to play in the NFL, and so for them to have the realization of that dream in that moment it's just such a special thing. And not only for him, but for his parents and his support group and our program. We were extremely proud for him, and then you dive into the fit. I think he's going to be a tremendous fit out in L.A. with this football club and I know he'll team well with Justin Herbert and the rest of those talented football players he's got out there. But, he'll be an excellent football player for that program for a long time."

More on the fit for Rountree III in Los Angeles

"... All you're looking for is an opportunity and what you do with that opportunity is between you and God, and Larry's got a tremendous opportunity in front of him. He's going to be a tremendous asset for both that left tackle [Rashawn Slater] and for Justin to take the pressure off of them as far as having to throw the football and protect. He's a guy that can get the tough yards. It's not always pretty when you hand him the football as far as the blocking scheme, but he's going to make sure it's a positive play. And he's just got a great smile and personality, and he's going to be an excellent person in the locker room for those guys to lean on. He was voted team captain by his peers for us and just a guy that was a joy to be around."

Before the interview with Drinkwitz, the Associated Press' Joe Reedy, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and The Athletic's Daniel Popper came together for a beat writers roundtable to share rookie minicamp takeaways and schedule observations. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts.

