5 Things to Know About New Chargers OC Kellen Moore

The Bolts have their new offensive play caller.

The Chargers announced Monday they have agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become the next offensive coordinator. The 34-year-old Moore is the newest addition to Head Coach Brandon Staley's staff.

Here are five things to know about Moore:

1. Former Cowboys OC

The new Chargers offensive coordinator arrives with a couple years of play-calling experience under his belt.

Moore began his coaching career as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach in 2018. He helped Dak Prescott earn Pro Bowl honors the same season.

Moore was then promoted to offensive coordinator — a position he held for the previous four seasons in Dallas. The Cowboys twice had the league's No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game and had the NFL's highest scoring offense (31.2 points per game) in 2021.

2. By the numbers

During Moore's four seasons as Dallas' offensive coordinator, the offense put up big numbers.

Since 2019, the Cowboys averaged the second-most points per game in the NFL (27.7) and were second in the NFL in total offense (391.0 net yards per game). They also rank in the top four in third-down percentage (44 percent) over the last four seasons.

Whether it be in the run or the pass, Moore's offense saw plenty of success. In that same timespan, Moore oversaw the NFL's fourth-best passing offense (264.4 net yards per game) and seventh-best rushing offense, including the 2021 season that saw the Cowboys have the best statistical offense in the league.

In the 2022 season, Moore's offense was also incredibly efficient in the red zone.

When the Dallas offense got inside the 20-yard line, they scored touchdowns 71.34-percent of the time, which led the NFL in red-zone scoring percentage