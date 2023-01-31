5 Things to Know About New Chargers OC Kellen Moore

The Bolts have their new offensive play caller.
The Chargers announced Monday they have agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become the next offensive coordinator. The 34-year-old Moore is the newest addition to Head Coach Brandon Staley's staff.
Here are five things to know about Moore:
1. Former Cowboys OC
The new Chargers offensive coordinator arrives with a couple years of play-calling experience under his belt.
Moore began his coaching career as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach in 2018. He helped Dak Prescott earn Pro Bowl honors the same season.
Moore was then promoted to offensive coordinator — a position he held for the previous four seasons in Dallas. The Cowboys twice had the league's No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game and had the NFL's highest scoring offense (31.2 points per game) in 2021.
2. By the numbers
During Moore's four seasons as Dallas' offensive coordinator, the offense put up big numbers.
Since 2019, the Cowboys averaged the second-most points per game in the NFL (27.7) and were second in the NFL in total offense (391.0 net yards per game). They also rank in the top four in third-down percentage (44 percent) over the last four seasons.
Whether it be in the run or the pass, Moore's offense saw plenty of success. In that same timespan, Moore oversaw the NFL's fourth-best passing offense (264.4 net yards per game) and seventh-best rushing offense, including the 2021 season that saw the Cowboys have the best statistical offense in the league.
In the 2022 season, Moore's offense was also incredibly efficient in the red zone.
When the Dallas offense got inside the 20-yard line, they scored touchdowns 71.34-percent of the time, which led the NFL in red-zone scoring percentage
His offensive success translated to individual player achievements as well, as eight players earned a combined 12 Pro Bowl selections in his four seasons as an offensive coordinator.
3. NFL experience as a player
Before Moore began his coaching career in Dallas, he spent six years in the NFL as a player. Undrafted out of Boise State, Moore was a quarterback for a half-dozen seasons in the NFL — three with the Lions and three with the Cowboys.
Moore spent his first three seasons with the Lions, but never appeared in a game for them. Following his stint in Detroit, Moore joined the Cowboys and spent another three years on the team as a quarterback.
He made his first NFL in-game debut during Week 15 of the 2015 season and went on to start the final two games of that season for Dallas. That included a game against Washington where he threw for 435 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
4. Coaching runs in the family
Moore isn't the only coach in his family.
His father, Tom, was a decorated head coach at Prosser High School in Prosser, Washington — the high school that Kellen attended and played for.
Tom Moore took over the head coaching job at Prosser in 1986 and went on to win 21 league titles and four state championships before he retired following the 2008 season. He built a football powerhouse in the state of Washington, winning league crowns in all but two of his 23 seasons.
5. College career for the record books
Before Moore joined the NFL as a player, his legacy was forever etched into the college record books.
With a record of 50-3 as a starter at Boise State, Moore owns the NCAA record for most wins by a quarterback and remains the only quarterback ever to reach the 50-win mark. In his four years as a starter for the Broncos, Moore helped lead them to four-straight 12-win seasons, including a perfect 14-0 season in 2009.
He racked up individual accolades, including being named first-team All-American from the Football Writers Association of America, two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Moore continues to be known as of the most decorated college football players of all time, ending his career near the top of many statistical categories.
