5 Things to Know About Ja'Sir Taylor

"I felt like when I arrived at the event I had a lot to prove, so I just got my head down and worked hard each day," Taylor told Simon Carroll of The Touchdown. "I learned a lot, got better, and went out there and played my hardest. And hopefully it opened a few eyes and they'll turn on the tape and see I did that every time I suited up at Wake Forest. I made a few plays, turned a few heads, and put my best foot forward. A friend of mine said 'you don't have to impress all thirty-two scouts – all you need is just one to fall in love with you'. And hopefully I did that. But I'm really thankful to Eric Galko to be invited and have that experience."