5 Things to Know About Ja'Sir Taylor

Former high school track star
Taylor, like a few of the Chargers' 2022 draft picks, ran track in high school.
During his senior year at Brick Township High School, he became a state champion in long jump.
Per an interview with The Touchdown, he competed in a variety of other events including "100m and 200m sprints, the 4×100 and 4x200m relays, the 1-mile long distance, high jump, and discus."
His personal best in the 100m is 10.74 seconds.
Loves to play video games
In his spare time, Taylor likes to play video games. His favorites include Warzone, Madden, and MLB: The Show.
Voted West Team CB of the Week at East-West Shrine Bowl
Back in December, Taylor accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and due to his work on and off the field, he was voted the West Team's Cornerback of the Week.
"I felt like when I arrived at the event I had a lot to prove, so I just got my head down and worked hard each day," Taylor told Simon Carroll of The Touchdown. "I learned a lot, got better, and went out there and played my hardest. And hopefully it opened a few eyes and they'll turn on the tape and see I did that every time I suited up at Wake Forest. I made a few plays, turned a few heads, and put my best foot forward. A friend of mine said 'you don't have to impress all thirty-two scouts – all you need is just one to fall in love with you'. And hopefully I did that. But I'm really thankful to Eric Galko to be invited and have that experience."
He was one of 46 Shrine Bowl participants selected in the 2022 NFL Draft marking an "increase of 55% more draft picks from the previous game."
Recently got into art
Taylor also picked up a new affinity for art.
"Recently, I started to see more art museums around when I was in Florida and I just appreciate the process the artists put into the creation," he said. "Artwork also allows you to have your own interpretation of the painting sometimes."
Standout as a Demon Deacon
Taylor set a program record by playing in all 62 games at Wake Forest. He finished his career with 185 total tackles including 153 solo and six interceptions.
He had a career-best 60 tackles in 2021 and became the first player in Wake Forest history to have a kick return touchdown and INT in the same game.
