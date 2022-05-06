Why Kyle Van Noy Decided to Sign with the Chargers

When it comes to free agency, there is no emoji utilized more on Twitter than: 👀.
And even though it's May and "eyeball emoji SZN" really heated up in March, that didn't stop outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy from getting in on the action Thursday morning.
Lucky for Chargers fans, the cryptic tweet is cryptic no more as Van Noy signed with the Bolts later in the day.
With him in the building, Van Noy sat down for an interview and discussed his main reasons for coming to the Bolts:
What made you want to be a Charger?
Kyle Van Noy: That is a deep question. As crazy as it is, I think it's just the impact that this team has, the future, the right now. I'm really excited and I feel like I can bring a little bit of juice to the table. I have a championship mentality. I know what it takes, and I want to be part of something special and they have something special here. Coach Staley's done a great job. He's got great players here. They're a very family-oriented organization and I'm excited to be part of it.
To be able to play here is a dream come true. I'm excited. I'm excited to be part of the Bolt Gang and get things going, get things rolling. We've got a tough division that we're in but we're excited for the challenge. More importantly, I'm just happy with the opportunity to keep playing going into year nine. I don't take it for granted. Having a long conversation with coach Staley was really impactful in making my decision to come here.
