Why Kyle Van Noy Decided to Sign with the Chargers

What made you want to be a Charger?

Kyle Van Noy: That is a deep question. As crazy as it is, I think it's just the impact that this team has, the future, the right now. I'm really excited and I feel like I can bring a little bit of juice to the table. I have a championship mentality. I know what it takes, and I want to be part of something special and they have something special here. Coach Staley's done a great job. He's got great players here. They're a very family-oriented organization and I'm excited to be part of it.