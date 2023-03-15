5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Eric Kendricks

2. A decorated career thus far

Kendricks' career in the NFL thus far has seen him rack up his fair share of accolades.

A 2015 second-round pick (No. 45 overall), Kendricks burst onto the scene in Minnesota and made an impact from the jump. He became a starter early in his rookie year and never looked back, earning a nod on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Arguably his most successful season in terms of accolades came in 2019, as he earned First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod. That season saw him also rack up a career-high 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In seven out of his eight years in Minnesota, Kendricks led the team in total tackles, including the 2017 season that saw the Vikings have the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. He has a tendency to find the ball carrier, as he ranks sixth among active players in total tackles (919) and is tied for first in passes defended among linebackers (51).

3. Making a difference off the field

Kendricks' impact during his time in Minnesota spread farther than just on the field. Throughout his time in the NFL, Kendricks has been a leader in the community and with social justice.

He spent a lot of time helping others in many ways and was a key member of the Vikings Social Justice Committee. He took a leadership role following the killing of George Floyd in Spring 2020, becoming a leading voice in the fight for social justice.

During the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020, Kendricks auctioned off original paintings and matched the purchase price for donations to food banks. Throughout his career, he has also raised funds to help bring food to those in need and made a meaningful impact in other ways as well.