5 Things to Know About Zander Horvath

Despite his decorated high school career, an article noted most recruiters saw him as a linebacker. Yet, when it came to college, he wanted to play running back.

But one day, he got a message from the Purdue running backs coach asking him for a visit and Horvath decided to walk on and stay in Indiana, just a little over two hours from Marian.

"Coming in as a walk-on, I definitely knew I was going to have to work," Horvath told Eric Peat. "I knew it was going to take time and more effort than some of the other guys that may have been more talented. I always did extra when I came in with workouts. I'd stay after practice, do extra drills, come in early, watch more film."