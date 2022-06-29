Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About Zander Horvath

Jun 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Here are five things to know about Chargers 2022 seventh-round pick, fullback Zander Horvath.

Horvath has his own art-focused Instagram account where he displays his own original artwork. You can even contact him for commissioned pieces.

"[This] started as a hobby but eventually wanted to do some work with it," Horvath said.

He draws anything from landscapes to houses and even football players like himself. Per his Instagram, it appears his preferred medium is marker and colored pencil.

First draft pick from Marian High School

Horvath is a native of Mishawaka, Ind. located 20 minutes away from Notre Dame in South Bend.

He attended high school at Marian High School and recently became the school's very first draft pick.

Record-setter at Marian

While in high school, Horvath played running back and started on defense as a linebacker.

On offense, he broke every rushing and scoring record in school history. As a senior, he accrued 2,215 rushing yards with 34 rushing touchdowns.

He left the Knights amassing 3,373 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Former walk-on at Purdue

Despite his decorated high school career, an article noted most recruiters saw him as a linebacker. Yet, when it came to college, he wanted to play running back.

But one day, he got a message from the Purdue running backs coach asking him for a visit and Horvath decided to walk on and stay in Indiana, just a little over two hours from Marian.

"Coming in as a walk-on, I definitely knew I was going to have to work," Horvath told Eric Peat. "I knew it was going to take time and more effort than some of the other guys that may have been more talented. I always did extra when I came in with workouts. I'd stay after practice, do extra drills, come in early, watch more film."

First Purdue player taken by the Bolts since 2004

Horvath becomes the first Purdue player the Chargers drafted since the team selected center Nick Hardwick and linebacker Shaun Phillips in 2004.

He was also one of three Purdue Boilermakers selected in the 2022 NFL Draft joining defensive end George Karlaftis (Round 1 - Kansas City Chiefs) and wide receiver David Bell (Round 3 - Cleveland Browns). They comprised Purdue's first three-man draft class since 2008.

Photos: Get to Know Seventh Round Zander Horvath

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2022 seventh-round Draft pick, fullback Zander Horvath from Purdue

