5 Things to Know About Isaiah Spiller

May 09, 2022 at 01:10 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Here are five things to know about Chargers 2022 fourth round pick, Isaiah Spiller.

Football is family

Spiller played college football at Texas A&M, which was the same college his father, Fred, attended and played tight end.

As Charean Williams noted in an article about the father/son duo, Spiller originally committed to Oklahoma, the alma mater of his favorite running back, Adrian Peterson, but A&M was always his favorite team thanks to his father, and switched his commitment after they hired Jimbo Fisher in 2018.

The reason behind No. 28

Spiller will be donning No. 28 for the Bolts - the number he wore in college and part of high school.

What's the significance? Well it goes back to that former league MVP he idolized growing up:

"I really admire Adrian Peterson," Spiller told Justin Melo of The Draft Network. "He's the reason why I wear No. 28 on my jersey. He really inspired me to play football. Watching the way he runs always felt like an exciting adventure to me. I try to model my game after his. I try to implement things he did with the football in his hands into my game and skillset."

Former high school MVP

The Texas native played high school football at Klein Collins High School where he was a two-time District 15-6A Offensive MVP.

In his senior season, he amassed 1,493 yards and 20 touchdowns earning Under Armour All-American honors before moving on to Texas A&M.

Hobbies off field

Back in 2021, Spiller did an interview with The Eagle where he talked about his hobbies off the field which included fishing with his dad and playing basketball.

"When I play, my game is kind of similar to James Harden," Spiller told Travis Brown. "I've always been watching him since growing up."

Joins former roommate in the NFL

At Texas A&M, Spiller was not only teammates, but roommates with former Aggie guard Kenyon Green.

"It was extremely encouraging to have him out there and in my corner," Spiller told The Draft Network. "He's a steadying presence. He was my roommate all throughout college, by the way. We know each other really well. He's like a brother to me. Having him there meant the world to me."

Green was picked 15th overall by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft and the two will get to reunite this year - this time as opponents - as the Chargers will travel to Houston during the 2022 season.

The full 2022 regular season schedule will be announced Thursday, May 12 at 5:00pm PT on NFL Network.

Photos: Get to Know Fourth Round Pick Isaiah Spiller

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2022 fourth-round Draft pick, Texas A&M Running Back Isaiah Spiller

