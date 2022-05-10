What You Need to Know About the Chargers' 2022 Schedule

As of today, we know who and where the Chargers will face their 2022 opponents, but we still don't know the when. That all changes on Thursday, May 12, as the NFL will announce the official 2022 schedule.
To get you prepped, here are five things to know about Chargers' 2022 schedule ahead of the official release.
How to watch
The "2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS" will be released at 5:00 p.m. PT on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. Chargers fans can also find it at chargers.com/schedule.
For a full breakdown, tune in to "Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon", on NFL Network at 5:00 p.m. PT as Derwin James will be one of the featured guests joining the show.
Playing the NFC West and AFC South
The Bolts last faced the NFC West during the 2018 season and went up against the full AFC South slate in 2019 where they went 3-1 and 2-2 against the divisions respectively.
In 2022, the Chargers will face the Seahawks, Rams, Jaguars and Titans at home and the Cardinals, 49ers, Colts and Texans on the road.
Along with the divisions listed above and the AFC West, the Chargers will also play the Miami Dolphins at home and the Cleveland Browns on the road.
The "extra" NFC opponent
Additionally, each team will play an interconference opponent from the 2020 season who finished in the same standing as them in 2021.
For the Bolts, that's the Falcons - and with the NFC hosting the extra game this year - the Chargers will travel to ATL for the first time since 2016 when they won 33-30 in OT.
Get your frequent-flyer points ready
The Chargers are set to travel 23,266 miles - the seventh-most miles in the league - this season. The Bolts will travel into 30 different times zones this season as well.
2022 is a slightly shorter trek as the Bolts traveled 25,467 miles in 2021, marking their fifth season in a row of traveling more than 25,000 miles.
According to Chargers Communications, the Bolts are the only team in the NFL to travel 'around the world' (approx. 25,000 miles) in each season from 2017-21 with that streak ending in the 2022 regular season.
We do know one game...
While we still have to wait a couple more days for the full schedule, Chargers fans do know where they'll be in Week 2.
The Bolts will head to Kansas City on Sept. 15 to face the Chiefs for the first Thursday Night Football game of the season, and the first exclusively on Prime Video.
Take a look at the places the Bolts will compete at in the 2022 NFL season
