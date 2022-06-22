5 Things to Know About Deane Leonard

Here are five things to know about Chargers 2022 seventh-round pick, defensive back Deane Leonard.
Sixth Canadian on the Chargers
Leonard was born in Calgary and becomes the sixth Charger from the country on the team's roster joining Tevaughn Campbell, Christian Covington, Ryan Hunter, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Joshua Palmer.
He was one of three Canadians selected in the 2022 NFL Draft joining Jesse Luketa and John Metchie III and this marks the second time in as many years the Bolts have drafted a Canadian after selecting Palmer in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Pride players reunited on the Bolts
With the Chargers selecting Leonard in the seventh round, it reunited him with his former Notre Dame Pride teammate Ogbongbemiga as the pair played together until Ogbongbemiga graduated a year before Leonard.
After Leonard was drafted, Amen's brother, Alex, took to Twitter to celebrate the news and Amen reached out to Leonard.
"We [Amen and Leonard] FaceTimed for a bit just to [have him] congratulate me and talk about the area and everything," Leonard said. "It's really cool to see him again and how far we've come! We talked about the high school days a little bit."
Road to Ole Miss
After high school, Leonard went to the University of Calgary.
He was a two-time All Canadian and played in 23 games amassing 47 tackles (one for loss), one sack, and six interceptions. He also helped the Calgary Dinos win the 2019 Vanier Cup.
He then transferred to Ole Miss in 2020 and in 2021, accrued 50 total tackles with 30 solo and eight pass breakups.
Hobbies off the field
When he's not playing football, you can find Leonard playing games of a couple different sorts.
He enjoys golfing and admits he's "pretty good" at it. He also is a "big gamer" and said his favorite game is Valorant.
"Big foodie"
"I'm a foodie," Leonard said. "I love trying different kinds of food."
When asked what his favorite foods he's tried were, he replied, "Vietnamese and Middle Eastern food from my hometown are some of my favorites."
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2022 seventh-round Draft pick, defensive back Deane Leonard from Ole Miss
