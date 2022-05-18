5 Things to Know About Bryce Callahan

Reunited with Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill

The reunions continue in L.A. for Callahan as he teams up with two former defensive coaches in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill. Prior to signing with the Bolts, Callahan was with the Bears from 2015-2018 and then the Broncos from 2019-2021. That familiarity played a role in why the CB chose to come to L.A.

"Free agency, it was kind of slow starting off, but about two weeks in, [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley called me and told me that they were interested and were going to try to work something out," Callahan said. "I was excited, a familiar face. It's the same kind of defense that I've been in my whole career, so I knew that if I came here, I'd be comfortable and get in and hit the ground rolling. That played a big part in choosing [here]."