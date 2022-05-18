Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About Bryce Callahan

May 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
BC 5 Things to Know

Here are five things to know about Chargers new cornerback, Bryce Callahan

Played college ball with Chargers defensive lineman Christian Covington

Callahan reunites with his former college teammate at Rice University in Christian Covington. Callahan attended Rice from 2010 to 2014 where he recorded 13 career interceptions, while Covington was there from 2011-2014. During the 2013 season, the two played in 14 games each for the Owls defense where the team put together a 10-4 season.

Callahan and Covington were both Kinesiology majors at Rice together.

Reunited with Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill

The reunions continue in L.A. for Callahan as he teams up with two former defensive coaches in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill. Prior to signing with the Bolts, Callahan was with the Bears from 2015-2018 and then the Broncos from 2019-2021. That familiarity played a role in why the CB chose to come to L.A.

"Free agency, it was kind of slow starting off, but about two weeks in, [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley called me and told me that they were interested and were going to try to work something out," Callahan said. "I was excited, a familiar face. It's the same kind of defense that I've been in my whole career, so I knew that if I came here, I'd be comfortable and get in and hit the ground rolling. That played a big part in choosing [here]."

In his final season in Chicago, Callahan also played alongside new Chargers OLB Khalil Mack. The Bears had one of the top-ranked defenses in the NFL that season and won the NFC North.

From undrafted free agent to key contributor on defense

After going undrafted in 2015, Callahan was signed by the Chicago Bears. He made his NFL debut on Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers, but was waived by the Bears just nine days after. Callahan was re-signed by the Bears a few days later to the team's practice squad and was promoted to the active roster on October 20th.

Callahan recorded his first career pass deflection against the Chargers in early November of the 2015 season and ended his rookie season with 21 tackles, four pass break ups and one sack in nine games.

Heading in to the 2022 season, Callahan has recorded six interceptions, 5.0 sacks and 191 combined tackles in his six year NFL career.

Born in Idaho, attended high school in Texas

Callahan was born in Moscow, Idaho but grew up in Cypress, Texas where he attended Cypress Woods High School. While in high school, he was named to the 5A All State First-team and Dave Campbell's Texas Football's 2009 All-Texas High School team.

Callahan was also ranked by Dave Campbell's Texas Football as one of the top 20 defensive backs in Texas. He also was a two-way player in high school as he recorded two touchdowns on offense and 167 receiving yards his senior year.

Excels at slot corner

During Callahan's second NFL season he was named the Bears starting slot corner. During the 2018 season, Callahan finished the year with 45 tackles, 6 passes defended, and 2 interceptions. He received an overall grade of 81.4 from Pro Football Focus in 2018, which ranked as the 7th highest grade among all qualifying cornerbacks and 3rd among all slot cornerbacks.

Photos: Best of Bryce Callahan

Browse through photos of the Chargers newest cornerback, Bryce Callahan.

220506_BryceCallahan_003
1 / 16
(Rick Osentoski/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_001
2 / 16
(L.G. Patterson/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_002
3 / 16
(Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_005
4 / 16
(Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_004
5 / 16
(Paul Sancya/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_006
6 / 16
(Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_007
7 / 16
(Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_008
8 / 16
(Steven Senne/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_010
9 / 16
(David Zalubowski/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_009
10 / 16
(David Becker/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_017
11 / 16
(Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_012
12 / 16
(Ron Schwane/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_013
13 / 16
(Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_014
14 / 16
(Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_016
15 / 16
(Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)
220506_BryceCallahan_015
16 / 16
(Rick Scuteri/AP Photo)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About the Chargers' 2022 Home Games

From the first primetime game to the New Year's Day matchup, here's everything you need to know about the Chargers home games this season.

news

5 Things to Know About Jamaree Salyer

From his reunions on the Bolts to what he'd like to be for a day, here's what you need to know about the Bolts' 2022 sixth-round pick.

news

5 Things to Know About Otito Ogbonnia

From his favorite off-field hobby to excelling in track and field events, here's what you need to know about the Bolts' 2022 fifth round pick.

news

What You Need to Know About the Chargers' 2022 Schedule

From the opponents to the mileage, here's what we know before the official schedule release Thursday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m. PT on NFL Network.

news

5 Things to Know About Isaiah Spiller

From why he wears No. 28 to the impact his dad has had on his career, here's what you need to know about the Bolts' 2022 fourth round pick.

news

5 Things to Know About JT Woods

From his nickname to one of his favorite TV shows, here's what you need to know about the Bolts' 2022 third round pick.

news

5 Things to Know About Zion Johnson

From being a former golfer to building computers, here's what you need to know about the Bolts' 2022 first round pick.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

Latest News
Advertising