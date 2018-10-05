Keys to the Game: Raiders vs. Chargers

3. Ground and Pound – Melvin Gordon has been virtually unstoppable to start the year, and the Bolts will likely look to give him a heavy workload against a Raiders' defense who has struggled stopping the run. Oakland ranks 30th in the league in rushing, giving up an average of 139.3 yards per game. Thus, it's only natural to find ways to put the ball in Gordon's hands, especially since Head Coach Anthony Lynn noted the Bolts' bell-cow has taken his game to new heights:

"Since I've been with Mel, he has gotten better and better and better — and that's what you want to see out of a talented young football player. He's really done a great job as a receiver and really been a factor to make huge plays for us. From what I've seen of him — 2016 was my first year with him — and I always thought he was a good runner. He was very successful early in that season, especially in red zone carries. I think he was leading the league in touchdowns for a little while. So I think he has been driven to get his game to another level, and I think we're seeing the benefit to that. He's worked hard. He's studied it. I saw him out there today when we were going through the walkthrough working on his footwork on a certain run. [He] just wanted to make sure in his mind he had it, knew what he wanted to do and how he wanted to hit the play. That's what you see from a real professional, especially one of those guys that really is a good player in this league."