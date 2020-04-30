Kellen Clemens on Why He's "Excited" for Justin Herbert to Join the Chargers

While Justin Herbert may have been the first Oregon quarterback drafted by the Chargers since Dan Fouts, he's also the first former Duck QB on the team's roster since Kellen Clemens.
But not only do they both have ties to the Chargers, they also grew up in the state they played college ball.
Clemens shared a lot of insight on the type of person Herbert is, what the Chargers are getting in him, and oh yeah, his thoughts on Herbert wearing No. 10, which he wore with the Bolts:
On What He Makes of Herbert Joining the Chargers
"I'm excited for him on both sides. I'm excited for the Chargers because I think they're getting a really good, solid player. Obviously, he's got the size, he's got the athleticism. He's obviously smart enough when you look at his GPA. I'm excited for the Chargers because I think he's going to be a good fit. I'm also excited for him because I know some of the guys who are still in that locker room, and the makeup of that aspect of it which is important for a young guy. Also excited for him and the opportunity to work with (offensive coordinator) Shane Steichen. Philip (Rivers), in years past, told me great things about Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick. That's important for a young guy to come into a quarterback room that's going to be welcoming and has good dudes in it, and that sounds like it's certainly the case there."
On What the Chargers are Getting in Herbert Off the Field
"He just does it the right way. You're never going to read his name in the papers for something like (if he) was out at 2:00 a.m. or in the wrong place at the wrong time. You're not going to do that with him. I've got a 10-year-old son, and when he starts to ask me, 'Dad, is this guy a good role model?' I'm trying to steer him in the direction of guys he can emulate both on the field and off the field. Justin was just one of those guys. You watch him in an interview, he's well-spoken. I still am in touch with people at the university and you ask (questions like,) what type of guy he is, is he a good leader? Is he a good teammate? How is he in the community? And Justin was unanimous and checked all the boxes of all of those (questions.)"
On Herbert's Performance in the Rose Bowl
"I think the biggest thing is grit. The Rose Bowl game was the biggest one. I don't think he went into that one thinking he was going to run for three touchdowns and not throw any. But he found a way to win, and he found a way to will his team to win by whatever means necessary. I think that showed a lot of grit. I know Tom Telesco has talked about an emphasis on that over the years when I was there… Every time and throughout the course of the game, and certainly a season, it's not going to go the way you want. It's not going to go the way you expect. Justin Herbert didn't walk into the Rose Bowl thinking, 'I'm not going to throw a touchdown today.' But ultimately, your job is to find a way to win by whatever means necessary and he did that. I think that was the thing that jumped off the screen to me."
On Herbert Wearing No. 10, Clemens' Old Number, with the Chargers
"That was pretty cool! It's obviously going to carry on with what he was wearing at Oregon. But I was snooping around because my son has a birthday coming up and he's asked for a couple of jerseys. I was looking and I typed in Justin's name just to kind of check and I saw the jerseys come up. The new jerseys look nice, by the way! So it was cool to see him and his name on it, and it'll be fun to watch him go out there eventually when he gets his time."