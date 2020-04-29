Dan Fouts on Why the Chargers Are Getting "Everything They Want" in Justin Herbert

When the Chargers selected Justin Herbert at sixth-overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he became the first Oregon Duck quarterback drafted to the Bolts since the team selected Dan Fouts in the third round of the 1973 draft.
So, who better to scout the newest member of the Chargers than the Hall of Famer himself?
Here are Fouts' thoughts on what the Chargers are getting in Herbert, how his speed may be underrated due to his size, what he thought about Herbert's Senior Bowl performance, and more:
On What the Chargers are Getting in Herbert
"They're getting everything they want. Obviously, the physical tools are there, the intelligence is there; the toughness, competitiveness. He's a good guy. (And I say that) not just because he's a Duck and now he's going to be a Charger. I'm very excited to watch him play."
On Herbert's Speed & that Stiff Arm in the Rose Bowl
"He doesn't look as fast as he is. He covers a lot of ground in a big hurry, whenever you see a guy that big getting down the field and making guys miss. The part about that stiff arm, that shows you strength and timing. It's not easy to do that and he made it look easy in the Rose Bowl against Wisconsin."
On the Quarterbacks Room Herbert is Joining
"Tyrod has been there and done that. He's had a good career. He knows the offense and will be able to show by example probably more than anything, how to make things work for Justin when he gets his shot. But any quarterback that gets his start in the league as a rookie, there is so much to learn. You don't even have any idea how much you have to learn, but you do learn every day. I think that's the key. When you've got the brain that Herbert has, I think learning will come easy."
On Herbert's Senior Bowl Performance
"The thing about an all-star game like that is, you can judge where he stands against his peers. And obviously, he stood out against his peers in that all-star game. I was happy to see him do well in that game, and I was happy to see that he wanted to go there, and he performed so well."
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2020 first-round Draft pick Justin Herbert during his distinguished career at Oregon.