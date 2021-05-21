Justin Herbert Pays it Forward With Surprise Visit to 74th Street Elementary

As society slowly returns to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's on-field impact is now translating to the community.

Herbert made a surprise visit to 74th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles last month as students began the transition to in-person learning. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't come empty-handed either, providing athletic equipment for the school.

"I remember growing up and seeing all these players come through and the impact they had on me," Herbert said, "and so if I can have any of the slightest bit of impact like that, I think that's a mission accomplished."

Students came prepared with wide-ranging questions for Herbert, from what position he would play on defense to what his daily affirmations are.

"Our kids will be talking about this for the rest of the year, so we're super appreciative of all the donations and the time and energy," Principal Karima Gillenwaters said. "Our students will never forget this day."