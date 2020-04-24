Justin Herbert "Fired Up" to Join Chargers

"It's a huge honor. Just the privilege to get to know Dan Fouts and get to see what he's done has been special. He's a great guy and he's been able to reach out to me. That's meant a lot to me and this whole opportunity and chance is so exciting."

Herbert clearly had a January to remember, but credits the Senior Bowl for preparing him for the next phase of his career. Getting the time with NFL teams was invaluable and he went into the week with a mindset that clearly paid off.

"I found out about the whole process," he said of his experience in Mobile. "It was the first time I was exposed to NFL teams like that and meetings. Being able to play with guys from across the country and the exceptional talent that was there, it showed me what the process is like and it was a great opportunity for me to go through it. Leading up to the Combine, I had an idea and I'm glad that I went, did my best, and let the rest take care of itself."

So while we know he's won in college, what are the Chargers getting in Herbert?

I'll let him take it from here.