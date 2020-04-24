Chargers Select QB Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall

In his final college game, Herbert led the Ducks to a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl Game. He was named the game's Offensive MVP after scoring three rushing touchdowns, including a 30-yard, go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

In January, Herbert participated in the 2020 Senior Bowl as a member of the South Team. He went 9-of-12 for 83 yards and a touchdown in the game, good enough for MVP honors.

Herbert is a three-time Academic All-America first-team honoree. He's also just the second Pac-12 player ever to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, "presented to the nation's premier football scholar-athlete."

Oregon averaged 37.2 points per game in Herbert's 42 career starts. He leaves the Ducks as the all-time leader in completions (827). Herbert also finished second all-time in touchdown passes (95) and threw at least one TD in every start but two.