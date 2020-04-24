Chargers Select QB Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the first round of Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft.
Herbert (6-foot-6, 236 pounds) is the first quarterback selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2004. The Eugene, Ore. native appeared in 43 career games (42 starts) for the Ducks, amassing 10,541 passing yards and 95 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.
In his final college game, Herbert led the Ducks to a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the 2020 Rose Bowl Game. He was named the game's Offensive MVP after scoring three rushing touchdowns, including a 30-yard, go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
In January, Herbert participated in the 2020 Senior Bowl as a member of the South Team. He went 9-of-12 for 83 yards and a touchdown in the game, good enough for MVP honors.
Herbert is a three-time Academic All-America first-team honoree. He's also just the second Pac-12 player ever to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, "presented to the nation's premier football scholar-athlete."
Oregon averaged 37.2 points per game in Herbert's 42 career starts. He leaves the Ducks as the all-time leader in completions (827). Herbert also finished second all-time in touchdown passes (95) and threw at least one TD in every start but two.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 37 overall in the second round, which takes place on Friday.