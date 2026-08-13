TelevisaUnivision and Los Angeles Chargers Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

MIAMI — AUGUST 13, 2026 — TelevisaUnivision today announced a new multiyear partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers, making Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM and TUDN Los Angeles KSCA 101.9 FM-HD3 the official Spanish-language radio home of Chargers football.

The partnership kicks off with live coverage of the Chargers' first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. PT, and continues throughout the NFL season, bringing every Chargers game to Spanish-speaking fans across Southern California.

This agreement further strengthens TelevisaUnivision's commitment to delivering sports programming to Hispanic audiences and establishes TUDN Los Angeles as a leading destination for sports fans in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers and bring every game to fans through TUDN Los Angeles 101.9 FM-HD3 and Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM," said Carlos Azcarate, VP of Sports Radio at TelevisaUnivision. "The Chargers are one of the most important sports franchises in Los Angeles, with a passionate and growing Latino fan base. There is no better way to establish ourselves as the home of sports in Southern California than by delivering the excitement, energy, and tradition of Chargers football in Spanish."

The partnership also marks a defining moment for the recent launch of Latino Mix LA, TelevisaUnivision's newest audio brand created to connect with bilingual, bicultural, digital-first Hispanic audiences across Southern California.

"Latino Mix reflects where Los Angeles is headed. It's built for the '200%ers' who are redefining music, culture and sports fandom. Together with the Chargers, we're building more than a broadcast partnership; we're creating a platform that connects one of Los Angeles' biggest franchises with the next generation of Latino fans," said Jesus Chavez, SVP, West Coast Content Strategy at TelevisaUnivision.

The Chargers Spanish-language broadcast will continue to be helmed by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, who enters his seventh consecutive season with the team after also calling games for the Bolts in the mid-2000s, and Emmy Award-winning color analyst Francisco Pinto, who has also previously served as sports and news anchor in Los Angeles.

"TelevisaUnivision is the largest and most influential Spanish-language media company in the world," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "When the opportunity to partner with them presented itself, and considering how vitally important the Hispanic community is to everything we do, it's safe to say that this was an opportunity we simply could not pass up. Through Latino Mix and TUDN Los Angeles, we will be able to engage our fans in a meaningful, authentic way while providing another tailored platform for fans to experience Chargers football."

The partnership extends beyond game-day broadcasts, creating a year-round platform for Spanish-language coverage, fandom-driven content, community activations and fan experiences.

TelevisaUnivision will support the collaboration across its multimedia platforms, including radio, digital, social media and local television, bringing fans closer to the team throughout the season.

Fans can tune in throughout the season to follow every touchdown, big play and unforgettable moment as the Los Angeles Chargers embark on their 2026 campaign.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Stay connected with TelevisaUnivision's sports division, TUDN, at TUDN.com and follow TUDN Radio on YouTube, Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.