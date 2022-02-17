Pat McAfee on Justin Herbert's Record-Breaking Season

"I like the fact that he is very aggressive, I like the fact that he's not scared and doesn't shy away from it at all. He seems to be very transparent in all of his decision which I think every fan can like. It's just like a fake punt or just like any decision, hindsight is always the winner. So, with all of his decisions if he goes for it instead of kicking a field goal and it works out he's a genius. If for whatever reason somebody has a missed assignment or the execution isn't proper, somebody makes an insane play and it doesn't work out, he's an idiot. I love the fact that he's been very truthful, honest and genuine throughout the entire process and I feel like that's who he is all the way to a fault and I think that's why he's going to be a great head coach. That's why it's electrifying to watch the Chargers because you have no idea what's going to happen in certain situations in which it's been done the same way for 101 years and he's willing to role the dice, I have nothing but respect for him."