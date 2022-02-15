Bolt Fans Pack the Promenade for Weekend of Fun

On Saturday, even more fans and Chargers players past and present were at the Promenade. Chargers legend and fan favorite LaDainian Tomlinson was in attendance on Saturday to meet with the Chargers faithful and explained how humbeled he was to see the fans that came to show their support from across the world including one fan from Brazil.

"This is incredible," Tomlinson said. "You know the turn out here in santa monica," Tomlinson said. "Anytime you get a chance to see the Charger fans they are always in full force, they're always loud and we really appreciate their support. The fans are the reason why we do it, we work so hard, why we lift all those weights as they say and even why we play the game. They motivate us to go over and beyond even some of our wildest imaginations, so all the support to our beautiful fans."

From Chargers legend to Chargers rookies there was a variety of players for fans to meet and hang out with. Chargers Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater got up on the DJ stage to toss footballs out in the crowd and take photos with fans. Slater talked about the event and what it means for the city of LA to be hosting a Super Bowl for the first time in almost 30 years.

"I think it's amazing, for LA to be able to host a Super Bowl and you know there's so much football love in the air right now it feels amazing. It's really exciting, it gets me excited for next season to play in front of these fans and give it all we got."

Chargers OLB Uchenna Nwosu who was born and raised in Los Angeles and played college football down the street at USC was in attendance as well. Nwosu talked about what the experience meant for him.

"Having fans come out and meeting us is cool. You know, having these guys be in the area and supporting us throughout the city of Los Angeles where it's such a huge city, with so much to do, it's great."

Along with food, drinks, games and shops, members of the media were in attendance as well. Chargers radio play-by-play announcer Matt "Money" Smith was hosting the Petros and Money show live from 3rd street. Smith talked about the importance of hosting an event like this ahead of the Super Bowl.