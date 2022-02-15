Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Bolt Fans Pack the Promenade for Weekend of Fun

Feb 14, 2022 at 05:40 PM
220214-Promenade-BB (1)

Take a look at the three day event held at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica last weekend.

Last weekend the Chargers teamed up with the Tailgate Tour to host a free three-day event on the 3rd street Promenade in Santa Monica.

The event allowed Chargers fans and NFL fans alike to celebrate their love of football in the days leading up to Super Bowl 56. The event kicked off on Thursday and ran through Saturday, giving Chargers fans a chance not only to play games and enjoy live music, but to also meet and talk with current players and Chargers legends like Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

The sunny Southern California weather was on full display on Friday and Saturday as the middle of February felt like a warm summer day as fans stretched across the Promenade to enjoy the sights and sounds of the event. Fans could be seen testing their football skills as they tried to throw a football through a net and playing football online in the gaming van as well.

Noah, who has been a season ticket member since 2018 talked about what it was like to be at the event and what it means to see all the excitement the Super Bowl has brought to Los Angeles.

"To me as a Los Angeles native it's crucial. I'm a season ticket holder, glad the Chargers are back in LA, it's really cool. I think it was a great decision for the fan base, you know, obviously you can see the turnout."

As fans walked the busy street, you could hear the powerful sound of the Chargers drumline as they weaved in and out of the crowds in Santa Monica. Later in the day, people gathered to watch a live Mariachi band perform in the middle of the Promenade. Chargers in-game host Louie G was also in attendance to hype up the Los Angeles crowd and give away tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the LA Convention Center.

Petter, another Chargers fan who was enjoying the event with his family, talked about the atmosphere on Friday.

"I think it's a lot of great fun, great for families and kids to come out. Great little fun set up before the Super Bowl to get everybody ready for the big game…the team store was great, got a couple funny pictures, the DJ is great, just a lot of fun."

Jen Mills, a member of the "Die Hard Bolt Club" and named the 2021 Chargers Fan of the Year, talked about what she was most looking forward to after she finished dinner at a restaurant filled with people decked out in Chargers gear.

"I believe tonight is the [Chargers cornerback] Michael Davis meet and greet, I have my football and my helmet and I'm ready to meet him and just get a picture with him and just talk with him and see how he's felt about the whole season."

Photos: Bolts Experience on the Promenade

Check out the Chargers taking over the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica!

220212_Gallery_027
1 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_083
2 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_009
3 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_019
4 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_024
5 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_075
6 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_003
7 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_004
8 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_031
9 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_115
10 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_074
11 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_005
12 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_103
13 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_002
14 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_045
15 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_079
16 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_021
17 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_010
18 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_015
19 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_013
20 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_012
21 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_017
22 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_008
23 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_039
24 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_020
25 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_018
26 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_028
27 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_094
28 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_108
29 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_025
30 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_036
31 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_023
32 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_102
33 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_034
34 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_037
35 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_035
36 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_032
37 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_040
38 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_078
39 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_029
40 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_050
41 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_038
42 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_047
43 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_006
44 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_041
45 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_043
46 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_022
47 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_042
48 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_044
49 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_030
50 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_052
51 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_046
52 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_109
53 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_096
54 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_066
55 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_114
56 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_051
57 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_049
58 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_016
59 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_053
60 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_060
61 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_105
62 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_106
63 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_056
64 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_113
65 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_054
66 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_061
67 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_059
68 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_073
69 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_085
70 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_063
71 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_064
72 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_062
73 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_067
74 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_071
75 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_068
76 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_110
77 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_065
78 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_026
79 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_069
80 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_076
81 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_048
82 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_011
83 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_101
84 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_116
85 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_088
86 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_072
87 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_082
88 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_070
89 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_001
90 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_055
91 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_077
92 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_084
93 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_080
94 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_090
95 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_091
96 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_111
97 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_081
98 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_099
99 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_086
100 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_093
101 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_089
102 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_107
103 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_014
104 / 113
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_087
105 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_007
106 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_092
107 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_112
108 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_100
109 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_098
110 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_095
111 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_104
112 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220212_Gallery_097
113 / 113
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As the sun set on Friday in Santa Monica, Chargers cornerback Michael Davis made his way around the Promenade talking with fans, signing autographs and taking pictures with members of the Bolt family.

Davis talked about how the event offered a new type of experience for fans to meet and talk with players.

"It really is a little more intimate," Davis said. "Because usually when we are on the field we are not able to interact with the fans, because we are kind of separated…Now it's more on a personal level, I can actually go up to them and shake their hands, maybe even hug them a little bit and just hang out and talk to them one-on-one."

On Saturday, even more fans and Chargers players past and present were at the Promenade. Chargers legend and fan favorite LaDainian Tomlinson was in attendance on Saturday to meet with the Chargers faithful and explained how humbeled he was to see the fans that came to show their support from across the world including one fan from Brazil.

"This is incredible," Tomlinson said. "You know the turn out here in santa monica," Tomlinson said. "Anytime you get a chance to see the Charger fans they are always in full force, they're always loud and we really appreciate their support. The fans are the reason why we do it, we work so hard, why we lift all those weights as they say and even why we play the game. They motivate us to go over and beyond even some of our wildest imaginations, so all the support to our beautiful fans."

From Chargers legend to Chargers rookies there was a variety of players for fans to meet and hang out with. Chargers Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater got up on the DJ stage to toss footballs out in the crowd and take photos with fans. Slater talked about the event and what it means for the city of LA to be hosting a Super Bowl for the first time in almost 30 years.

"I think it's amazing, for LA to be able to host a Super Bowl and you know there's so much football love in the air right now it feels amazing. It's really exciting, it gets me excited for next season to play in front of these fans and give it all we got."

Chargers OLB Uchenna Nwosu who was born and raised in Los Angeles and played college football down the street at USC was in attendance as well. Nwosu talked about what the experience meant for him.

"Having fans come out and meeting us is cool. You know, having these guys be in the area and supporting us throughout the city of Los Angeles where it's such a huge city, with so much to do, it's great."

Along with food, drinks, games and shops, members of the media were in attendance as well. Chargers radio play-by-play announcer Matt "Money" Smith was hosting the Petros and Money show live from 3rd street. Smith talked about the importance of hosting an event like this ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Well look it's great, because you've got the best uniforms in the NFL, you've got the best logos in the NFL, you have the best quarterback I think in the NFL so you want show that off and remind people that look, only two teams can play in the Super Bowl every year, but there's 30 other teams of which each have a huge fan base that are excited about it."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

5 Things To Know About Tom Arth

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new pass game specialist.
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Justin Herbert Wins Offensive MVP In Pro Bowl Debut

Take a look at the Chargers Pro Bowler's top moments in Las Vegas.
news

Derwin James Shows His Skills | Pro Bowl Day 1 Recap

Take a look back at the Bolts first day at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!
news

Five Things To Know About Ryan Ficken

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new special teams coordinator. 
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 17?

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Rashawn Slater & Nick Niemann Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Slater was also named to the All-AFC Team.
news

Relive the Chargers Top Offensive Plays of the Season

Take a look at the Bolts Top 10 plays on offense from the 2021 season plus some honorable mentions.
news

Three Bolts Named to AP All-Pro Second Team

On Friday, three Chargers were named to the 2021 All-Pro Second Team.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
Latest News
Advertising