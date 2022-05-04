5 Things to Know About JT Woods

Here are five things to know about Chargers 2022 third round pick, JT Woods.
'HBK'
Back at Baylor, Woods earned the nickname 'HBK' or 'heartbreak kid.'
In his introductory presser, the safety explained how it originated:
"It was kind of something that built up through a fall camp that we had going into the 2019 season. Me and another DB, [Texans S] Grayland Arnold [Jr.], who is currently on the Houston Texans, had a bunch of interceptions in camp. It was just kind of a joke that I'm breaking the hearts of the quarterbacks, so the name, 'HBK,' kind of came about when [former Baylor Associate Head Coach - Outside Linebackers] Coach Joey McGuire first started calling me that name, then is just kind of grew into something a lot bigger than what it was at the time."
Woods capitalized off his nickname and last season, created a number of custom apparel items with an HBK logo.
Former track athlete
Woods ran track in high school before graduating early to attend Baylor.
Along with football, he also competed in track and field for the Bears during the 2019 season. It was then that he competed in the 100m and 110m hurdles.
Philanthropic Endeavor
For the 2022 Combine, Woods created a Pledge It campaign to "make a positive impact on the 30 million Americans affected by rare diseases."
After the draft, Chargers fans got in on the action and started donating increments of $79 in honor of Woods getting selected 79th overall.
Fan of 'Mindhunter'
Woods graduated from Baylor with a degree in sociology and was a five-time Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll Student.
He told the Waco Tribune last year that he enjoyed watching Netflix's series "Mindhunter" and how it may influence his post-football-career:
"It was based in the '70s, and I believe it's about the very first people who thought about criminal profiling," Woods said. "So they were kind of pioneers of it. When I watched that, I thought this is exactly what I want to do. Right away I knew. I just loved every single second of what they did."
Ballhawk
That penchant for studying people (opponents) and his nickname were in full force in 2021 as Woods led the Big 12 with six interceptions on the season.
Additionally, he finished the 2021 season with 57 total tackles and eight passes defensed.
