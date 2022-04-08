Los Angeles Chargers Kick Off 2022 NFL Draft with Open House and DraftFest at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team will host an Open House and DraftFest on Thursday, April 28 at SoFi Stadium in conjunction with the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gates to DraftFest open at 3 pm PT. Admission is FREE of charge and the event is open to the general public.

The Chargers Open House for season ticket members is a select-a-seat opportunity that provides fans with physical access to the best available remaining season-ticket locations for Chargers home games at SoFi Stadium. Offering the best value and location when compared to single-game tickets, as well as priority access to postseason tickets, each available seat will be tagged for purchase on the spot. All remaining 2022 season seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis in a variety of locations and price categories, including a limited number of lower-level seats. Individuals who are not currently season ticket members but interested in coming to the Open House and obtaining season tickets can visit chargers.com/draftfest. All current season ticket members will receive an email to register to attend.

To attend DraftFest, fans must reserve their free ticket in advance at chargers.com/draftfest. In addition to securing their tickets, fans will also have access in advance to the best and most convenient on-site parking via a $10 donation to the Chargers Impact Fund, a 501 (c3) nonprofit, to help families thrive in and around Los Angeles. Access to the stadium will be through Entry Gates 8, 9 and 10 beginning at 3 pm PT.

DraftFest festivities will run from 3:00 – 9:00 pm PT during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft – the first team will be on the clock at 5:00 pm PT. Additionally, DraftFest will be the official draft headquarters of the Los Angeles Chargers for the opening round with the draft "war room" located in the Bolts' locker room. GM Tom Telesco and Head Coach Brandon Staley will be interviewed for fans in attendance prior to the start of the draft and throughout the night, fans will be treated to live war room look-in's on the Infinity Screen. The Chargers currently own the 17th overall selection in the first round.

Other highlights of DraftFest include on-site programming featuring exclusive interviews with current Chargers, Legends and team broadcast personalities, insight from football experts throughout the evening, photo opportunities set up throughout the stadium, live music and performances by the Thunderbolts drumline, open stadium concessions, an exclusive Team Store discount for Season Ticket Members and various other fan activations.

DraftFest will be hosted by Real 92.3's Big Boy Neighborhood on-air personality Louie G, Chargers gameday host Danny Hoyt and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II. AM570's Petros and Money Show will also broadcast live from the field during the event.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day span, with Round 1 on April 28, Rounds 2-3 on April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on April 30. The Chargers have 10 picks in this year's Draft: Round 1 – 17th overall; Round 3 – 79th overall; Round 4 – 123rd overall; Round 5 – 160th overall; Round 6 – 195th and 214th overall and Round 7 – 236th, 254th, 255th and 260 overall.