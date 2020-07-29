Joey Bosa Makes Fourth Career NFL Top 100 Appearance

Earlier this week, Keenan Allen was unveiled as one of the Chargers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 list.

But a teammate on the other side of the ball is joining KA13.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was unveiled on Tuesday night coming in at No. 34.

This marks Bosa's fourth career Top 100 appearance as he's held spots at Nos. 100, 37 and 56 from 2017-2019 respectively.

Bosa finished the 2019 season with 67 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks earning him his second Pro Bowl nod in four seasons. The 11.5 sacks accounted for the third double-digit sack season of his career. Additionally, he posted four multi-sack games in 2019, including three in a row for the second-longest streak in team history.