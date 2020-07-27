Keenan Allen Has Some Thoughts

Last week, we thought we hit the most controversial time of the year with the release of Madden 21 ratings.
Well, that sentiment keeps rolling with the debut of the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen's ranking was unveiled Sunday night coming in at No. 77. Allen has appeared on the past two years' lists coming in at No. 38 in 2019 and No. 41 in 2018.
But coming in at No. 77 is a ranking the wideout didn't really appreciate as he issued a couple tweets discussing, um, the matter.
Allen finished the 2019 season with a career-high 104 receptions for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns which earned him his third-straight Pro Bowl appearance.
Per the NFL on CBS, since 2017, he's one of only four players in the league to notch 300-plus receptions, 3,000-plus receiving yards and at least 15 receiving touchdowns. Allen's in pretty good company as the only other players to record such numbers are Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins.
Should he have been higher?
You be the judge. 🤔